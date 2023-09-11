An unemployed man has punched and strangled his wife of 19 years while pouring alcohol over her face in a savage act of domestic violence.
The 64-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
According to a police summary, on July 15, 2023, the man spent most of the day drinking before his wife returned home from a family function.
Upon her return, he became increasingly verbally abusive to his wife, who tried to stop her husband's barrage of insults.
She approached him with a water bottle, and threatened to pour water over the man if he didn't stop yelling at her.
In retaliation, the 64-year-old grabbed her by the throat and hair and punched her multiple times in the face, before swinging her head towards a coffee table.
The victim managed to take evasive action to stop her head hitting the table, but was again grabbed around the throat, with her husband pouring cider over her face while saying "see how you like it".
The woman couldn't call for help during the assault, as her attacker choked her with enough pressure to stop her from speaking, but she found safety, locking herself in the bathroom.
Her injuries included swelling to the right-hand side of her throat, difficulty swallowing and speaking, swelling to her right eye, soreness to her jaw and a red mark on her temple.
Following the assault, the victim reported the incident to police and was transported to Ballarat Base Hospital.
On July 21, 2023, the woman made a statement to the Ballarat family violence unit, and on August 1, 2023, the accused was questioned by police but provided no comment answers.
Defence lawyers for the accused argued he deserved leniency as it was his first time before the courts.
They said he had taken responsibility for his actions by signing himself up for a men's behaviour change program, and had multiple letters from character references who said he had shown remorse for the violent assault.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
The court heard the man worked as a manager, but after sustaining an injury, was forced to stop working and his mental health had declined at the time of the assault.
Magistrate Ronald Saines branded the incident a "serious example" of domestic violence, and said the violent choking of the victim increased the severity of the assault.
"If it weren't for your unblemished [criminal] history, this would warrant a term of imprisonment," he said.
"The court must make a conviction against you to acknowledge this is a serious incident, this is not a minor episode."
Magistrate Saines convicted and fined the man $3000, as well as placing him on a 12-month good behaviour undertaking where he must complete a men's behaviour change program.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.