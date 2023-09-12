A serial offender who allegedly smashed the front door of a Delacombe pharmacy so he could steal medication, was found by police sleeping with the drugs in his car, a court has heard.
Paul Haseloff, 48, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after being charged with several offences including burglary, theft and handling of stolen goods.
According to a police witness, on August 13, 2023, Haseloff allegedly used a hammer to smash the glass front door of UFS pharmacy in Delacombe, before entering the store and filling a plastic bag with prescription medications.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage.
At 7:30am the same morning, police investigating a crash in Mt Clear allegedly found Haseloff sleeping in a vehicle by the side of the road.
He was wearing clothes that allegedly matched those of the burglar caught on the Delacombe pharmacy's CCTV, and had a plastic bag containing medication next to him on the passenger seat.
On August 15, 2023, police executed a search warrant in relation to the UFS pharmacy burglary, where they allegedly found Haseloff with the car and clothing used in the robbery, as well as prescription medication.
Haseloff was also charged with driving while unlicensed on December 23, 2022, and stealing about $55 worth of fuel from an Ampol service station in Golden Point on July 18, 2023.
The police witness said Haseloff should be denied bail as he presented a risk to the community, after previously committing offences while on court orders or just after being released from prison.
Defence for the accused disputed that Haseloff was responsible for the pharmacy burglary, and argued the evidence against him was inconclusive.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Ronald Saines denied Haseloff's application for bail as he presented an unacceptable risk of reoffending, despite being on a 12 month Community Corrections Order [CCO] since April 28, 2023.
"Although a CCO can in some circumstances reduce the risk of further offending, the likelihood here is significantly less, so there remains an unacceptable risk," he said.
The matter was adjourned until September 20, 2023, for a contest mention.
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.