The Courier
Home/Video/Animal
Breaking

Toddler airlifted to Royal Children's Hospital after Winter Valley dog attack

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 11 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 7:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toddler seriously injured after dog attack in Winter Valley
Toddler seriously injured after dog attack in Winter Valley

A toddler has suffered serious injuries after a dog attack on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.