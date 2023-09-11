Toddler seriously injured after dog attack in Winter Valley

A toddler has suffered serious injuries after a dog attack on Monday afternoon.
It is understood the toddler was in his backyard when the attack occurred about 4.40pm, at a property in Swan Boulevard in the Winter Valley Rise estate.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the toddler had suffered serious lower body injuries.
She said they had been airlifted to The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne in a stable condition.
Ballarat council officers attended the scene and removed the dog involved.
Police believe the dog was from a neighbouring property.
Council officers will investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.
