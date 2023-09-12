The Couriersport
Shaun Grigg moves to Gold Coast Suns to join Damien Hardwick

By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 12 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 10:00am
Former Redan footballer Shaun Grigg will re-join his premiership coach in season 2024, moving to the Gold Coast to work as assistant to Damien Hardwick.

General news and sports journalist

