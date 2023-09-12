Former Redan footballer Shaun Grigg will re-join his premiership coach in season 2024, moving to the Gold Coast to work as assistant to Damien Hardwick.
In the first off-field recruiting move, Grigg will join the Suns after four years at Geelong where he led the midfield group which won the 2022 premiership.
Grigg was contracted to the Cats for next season, but the club has agreed to let the Richmond premiership player to join-up with the coach he played the majority of his career under.
Geelong coach Chris Scott thanked Grigg for his contribution to the Cats over his four seasons.
"Shaun has been a great contributor to the club for the last four seasons as a development coach and then as an assistant working closely with our midfield group," he said.
"He has had a positive impact on our players and football program and we wish Shaun, Sarah, Sonny and Spencer all the best for the future."
Gold Coast general manager of football performance Wayne Campbell said Grigg would bring a vast array of experience and skill to the club.
"We're thrilled Shaun has chosen to continue his coaching journey at the Suns and we look forward to him working with our current group of coaches and Damien, to continue to drive our playing group forward," Campbell said.
"Shaun has put together an impressive CV as both a player and coach, including overseeing Geelong's midfield group as the Cats went on to win the 2022 Premiership.
"We look forward to welcoming Shaun, his wife Sarah and two young boys to the Gold Coast."
As a player, Grigg tallied 214 games with both Carlton and Richmond which included the Tigers' 2017 Premiership.
