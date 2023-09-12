The Miners Rest trained Foxy Frida will begin her spring campaign on Saturday at Flemington, but trainer Andrew Noblet expects she will be lightly raced over the coming months in preparation for autumn riches.
The six-year-old mare has been entered, and will line-up, in Saturday's Group 2 Let's Elope Stakes over 1400m at Flemington with the ultimate goal in this campaign being the Group 1 Empire Rose over 1600m on Derby Day.
Foxy Frida was one of the stars of the track in the autumn and early winter, winning the Group 3 R. E Lee at Morphettville before backing it up in the rick Magic Millions Classic at Eagle Farm.
She was also runner-up in the Group 2 Queen of the South at Morphettville during the campaign and placed an unlucky sixth in the Group 1 Tatt's Tiara over 1400m, a race which in hindsight was probably a bit short for the miler at the end of the big campaign.
Noblet said this week would be about getting back into racing after a short spell.
MORE SPORT
"It's first up, it's really about getting into it, we'll start her off at 1400m, then we'll see where we go next, it looks like it will be a pretty strong race," Noblet said.
"We'll see how she goes there, but she's running well. She trialed out at Bendigo last week and had a nice gallop this morning on the back straight in Ballarat this morning. She's in good shape and she's ready to go."
Noblet said he had eyes on Derby Day as the key run this campaign.
"The Empire Rose definitely would be the plan," he said.
"She won't have too many runs in the spring, I think it will be a relatively light campaign and we'll get her ready for the autumn.
"She does seem to prefer the bigger tracks. She races well at Flemington, she races well at Bendigo, those sorts of things."
Noblet said regardless of what happens, this would be the six-year-old's last racing season.
"It'll all depend on form, she likes the autumn time of the year because there is a bit of give in the tracks and that sort of thing," he said.
"We got that a couple of times last season, but then she raced quite well on good tracks in Brisbane.
"She will go to stud at some point next year, it's just a matter of when we pull the pin and decide to send her off."
Noblet said he couldn't fault the horse and the career she had had to date.
"We didn't pay a lot for her and she's paid us back in spades," he said.
"I've had a few nice ones over the years, but they are hard to find, so when you get a good one, you need to make the most of it."
He said Foxy Frida would be his main chance this spring.
"We've got a couple of nice horses coming up, but at this stage, we don't know what part they'll play in spring," he said.
"They'll race over the next couple of, it's very hard to have one top line runner, so we'll just see how they go over the coming weeks and see if they can be competitive."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.