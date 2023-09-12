The Courier
Home/Video/Animal

Andrew Noblet-trained Foxy Frida set for spring racing campaign

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 12 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Miners Rest trained Foxy Frida will begin her spring campaign on Saturday at Flemington, but trainer Andrew Noblet expects she will be lightly raced over the coming months in preparation for autumn riches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.