City of Ballarat staff have turned up at the Winter Valley scene of Monday's brutal dog attack on a child - understood to be a one-year-old boy.
The incident was reported around 4.38pm Monday in Swan Boulevard, with paramedics treating the child for "serious lower body injuries".
He was listed as stable in the Royal Children's Hospital at 8am on Tuesday.
People in the neighbourhood said the property where the child was attacked had at least two dogs - and it was unclear if the offending dog had come from the boy's home or elsewhere.
"The City of Ballarat's Animal Services Team removed two dogs alleged to be involved in an incident in Winter Valley late yesterday afternoon," City of Ballarat Chief Executive Officer Evan King said.
" As a formal investigation is underway, the City of Ballarat is not in a position to comment further on the matter."
Almost every property in the new estate has a dog - and a track along local wetlands opposite the home is popular with dog-walkers.
Police said the incident was a City of Ballarat compliance officer matter.
The RSPCA said it would not be called in unless it was found there had been animal welfare or cruelty issues.
