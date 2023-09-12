Traffic management will be in place as crews complete final landscaping works on the new traffic lights at the intersection of Albert and Docwra streets.
Lights at the Sebastopol intersection were turned on in December 2022, to provide a safer pedestrian option for students walking to the Magpie Primary School.
The Midland Highway was also widened at the site, from one lane to two lanes in either direction.
Almost a year later, and crews will be onsite to complete landscaping works at the site, beginning on September 11 and ending October 11.
Works include tree planting and landscaping along the centre median and subsoil, and seeding the nature strip.
Traffic management will be in place, including reduced speed limits and lane closures along Albert Street. Through traffic will be maintained.
An estimated 11,00 vehicles use the intersection on the Midland Highway a day, expected to grow by 20 per cent by 2041.
There were three crashes resulting in injury near the intersection between 2014 and 2019.
The new intersection was installed as part of the Keeping Ballarat Moving suite of projects, which looked to upgrade key intersection in Ballarat's growth areas.
As of August all of the new lights were switched on, with only landscaping and clean up works remaining.
Elsewhere in Ballarat, closures will in place at Miners Rest as asphalting works take place at the Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Western Freeway interchange.
