UPDATE 4.30pm:
Paramedics have taken a woman in her 70s to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition with suspected upper and lower body injuries.
The intersection of Sebastopol and Ascot streets is now clear after the 1.07pm two-car collision.
Police have confirmed they have issued a penalty notice to the driver of the hatchback for failing to give way.
EARLIER:
Emergency services have rushed to a Sebastopol intersection after a two car collision on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash, involving a small black hatchback and a red sedan occurred at the intersection of Sebastopol Street and Ascot Street South just after 1pm.
It is not clear how the crash occurred.
The sedan suffered significant damage to the front, while the hatchback suffered damage to its driver side doors.
Fiona Hoey, who lives near the scene of the crash, told The Courier one of the vehicles narrowly avoided a parked car.
"It's a big shock to see that happen so close," Ms Hoey said.
"I heard a very loud sound and then emergency vehicles almost immediately after.
"It was so fortunate the emergency services responded so quickly."
At least one person was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Sebastopol Street is closed while the scene is cleared.
