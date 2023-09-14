The Courier
Home/Video/Breaking

Learmonth chasing first CHNL A Grade title since 2018

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What is the secret ingredient to success? For Learmonth it is respect for the game, respect for your opponent, but above all looking after your teammates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.