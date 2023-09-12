Ballarat Base Hospital staff and visitors will be forced to park at City Oval and use a shuttle bus service to reach the hospital as works begin to expand the hospital's multi-deck car park.
The existing Mair Street car park will be closed for about 10 months from October 2 to allow for works to add an extra 400 car spaces, almost doubling its capacity.
The free park and ride service from City Oval to the hospital, a distance of about 800 metres, will begin from September 25.
"We understand that these upcoming works may temporarily inconvenience the community including our staff and we have implemented a number of initiatives to allow those to continue to access the hospital safely during the car park expansion works," said Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser.
Buses will run every 15 to 20 minutes from 6am to 11pm, with the frequency increasing to continuous loops during peak periods from 6.15am to 9.15am, and 2pm to 6pm.
A similar free park and ride service was in place when the multi-level car park was originally built.
Pick-up and drop-off points at the hospital for the park and ride service will be at the Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre (BRICC) entry on Sturt Street, and the Gardiner Pittard foyer entry on Drummond Street.
Car park works will begin during the week starting Monday October 9, marking another milestone in the $595.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
Victorian premier Daniel Andrews visited the hospital on September 8 to inspect construction works on the first part of the project, the Central Energy Plant building on Drummond Street which will house a state-of-the-art pharmacy, pathology services, an education and learning centre, energy plant, engineering spaces and support services.
The new seven storey tower will house a new emergency department, women and children's hub, a state-of-the-art operating theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short-stay beds to improve the capacity to treat growing numbers of patients as Ballarat's population booms.
