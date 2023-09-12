The Courier
The Courier's Adam Trafford shares his experience with Ballarat refugee advocate Neil Para

By Adam Trafford
Updated September 12 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 1:56pm
The Courier photographer Adam Trafford's first portrait of Neil Para, taken in 2019.
The Courier photographer Adam Trafford's first portrait of Neil Para, taken in 2019.

Ballarat's Para family were granted permanent residency on Sunday, after fleeing civil war in Sri Lanka more than a decade ago. The Courier has covered the Para family's plight, including Neil's recent walk of more than 1000km from Ballarat to Sydney.

