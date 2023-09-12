Ballarat's Para family were granted permanent residency on Sunday, after fleeing civil war in Sri Lanka more than a decade ago. The Courier has covered the Para family's plight, including Neil's recent walk of more than 1000km from Ballarat to Sydney.
Here, photographer Adam Trafford shares his words on Neil Para.
I first met and photographed Neil Para in September 2019.
In my nine years of meeting all kinds of people through this job, he is one of the kindest, most hard-working, and generally impressive people I've had the privilege to meet not just at the The Courier, but throughout my life in general.
For more than 10 years Neil and his lovely family have been waiting to be granted permanent residency.
I was delighted to find out on Monday that after his 1000km walk from Ballarat to Anthony Albanese's office in Marrickville, Sydney, it has finally come through.
Neil and his family arrived in Ballarat in 2013 on a bridging visa, but five months later lost the right to work or study in Australia.
Since that time Neil has spent countless hours volunteering in the community at more organisations and events than you could possibly imagine.
He has fought so incredibly hard to be granted residency, and I could not think of a more deserving person to have achieved that for his family.
The inability to work has been something he has struggled with significantly, which I've seen as a testament to his character and the type of honest person he is.
Though it makes little sense to those who know him, Neil is incredibly hard on himself as a provider for his wife and children, and from what I can see externally, has endured a lot mentally as a result of this.
I am so glad that Neil may now finally be able to see himself as the husband and father that others see him as.
I'd venture to say that you will not find a person who knows Neil that does not have incredible admiration for him and the way he has walked out his journey in Ballarat.
His wife Sugaa is wonderful, and his children Nivash, Nive, and Kartie are just beautiful, lovely-mannered kids.
It was an absolute no-brainer for him to be granted residency, and I am glad to see it has finally come to pass.
He has contributed far more to the community than I have in my 37 years here, and I know he and his family will continue to do that into the future.
The photo at the top of this story is the first shot I took of Neil back in 2019.
As you can see there have been many more over the past four years, the most recent being the start of his long journey on foot to Sydney.
Meeting people like Neil is one of my favorite parts of my job.
He is a person who impacts the lives of those around him in a profoundly positive way, and it is a pleasure to know him.
Well done Neil.
See more of Adam Trafford's best photography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.