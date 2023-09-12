October 1 and 30 are two dates that give Troy Brown hope.
The Ballarat North man's mother died of cancer on October 1 (2021) and his father from the effects of a stroke on October 30 (2014).
Now Mr Brown has set himself a challenge to run 30 marathons in 30 days, between October 1 and 30.
All proceeds will go to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Stroke Foundation.
A marathon a day - is it possible?
"I've done three in the space of three days before and woke up feeling like I wanted a fourth," he said.
"I feel confident after my training. It's not so much the running, but knowing that I can recover well.
"My first event was the New York Marathon in 2010 - and my parents were both there," he said.
"They met me at the end as well.
"They were amazing - really supportive of what I did.
"They were always there to see me off."
Since that day he has done countless marathons, ultramarathons and everything in between.
Next month's challenge will see Mr Brown run 1266km - about the distance from Ballarat to Lightning Ridge - by tackling seven laps of Lake Wendouree a day.
A couple of events are scheduled in the middle - such as the October 15 Melbourne Marathon - and those kays will be added to his tally.
"I've got four pairs of new shoes ready to go - and I'll be swapping them around," he said.
"The lake (Steve Moneghetti Track) is a good spot to run because the terrain differs slightly, which means your stride changes a bit as well as the muscles you are using.
"Even slight hills help out.
"I've done marathons on running tracks in stadiums where the surface is flat and that type of event is incredibly difficult."
He plans to head off from 8am each morning and finish around lunchtime.
"It's not a race. It's about the fundraising," he said.
"The time it takes me is not that important. My motivation is to help Peter Mac and the Stroke Foundation.
"I want to honour and remember my mum and dad who were always my biggest supporters.
"I also want to inspire others to take on a healthy lifestyle and lower the risk factors of stroke and cancer."
Mr Brown won't be hard to miss: He'll be wearing running gear with the logos of the two charities - plus a 30-day calendar on the back which he'll cross off with each marathon distance he completes..
He'll also be handing out flyers with QR codes for anyone who wants to give the cause.His targets are about $5000 for each charity.
"There's also an open invitation for people to join me.
"Good company will improve the experience."
Mr Brown moved to Ballarat in April - and has been working this year as a casual relief teacher at Miners Rest Primary and at the Melton campus of OneSchool Global.
"I spoke there at an assembly the other day and they're already getting on board with fundraising."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.