As they aim to break the stereotype for gamers, Hollie and Shane Fowler have found there are typically two types of players no matter the genre or style of battle.
There are those who know the finer details and dynamics and are passionate about how the game is played. And, there are those who tend to bend or invent the rules to suit their playing style.
It has been about one year since the Fowlers started settling Good Games into its new Sturt Street location, working to try and foster as inclusive a space as possible for everyone to enjoy a table-based game.
This includes a group of nanas who routinely play chess in store or have cards and cake days. There is also a mother's club that has formed for a chat and coffee while their children delve deep into play.
Often there are three-generation families playing Dungeons and Dragons.
This is important for Hollie and Shane Fowler, who started Good Games as a side-hustle passion - Hollie is a nurse and Shane works in information technology.
What they have founded is a whole community.
"We want to break the typical stereotype of what the store is and just be inclusive," Ms Fowler said.
"We are trying to get more females in store, as opposed to the quintessential nerdy guy, and so people are not intimidated by having to walk past others to play."
Business is up the front but up the back of the store can open up people to whole new worlds.
There are teaching and playing spaces where others have donated and created free-to-play terrain or gift card games for people to try in quiet spaces and the War Room. A Pokemon academy allows the chance for young players to sharpen their skills in a bid to take on homegrown international Pokemon competitors.
Tucked up the back is The Room of Requirement, named after the Hogwarts' secret chamber in the Harry Potter series. The store is based in former squash courts that, for a long time, were transformed into photography studios.
Narrow passages with a seemingly concealed doorway lead into a former court, with marking still on the walls and a viewing platform up high, for a tournament room.
The whole Good Games site has been constantly evolving the past year.
Good Games store manager Damian Noonan said lots of people had discovered or rediscovered a love for games during pandemic lockdowns and, coming out the other side, many were looking for safe and inclusive places to learn more and connect with others.
The store's biggest event to date has been an 85-person Dungeons and Dragons tournament.
"There is always somebody somewhere in here to teach you something," Mr Noonan said.
"That's the cool thing about all the events too, you're guaranteed at least one thing in common with everyone.
"Dungeons and Dragons is big because it is huge in pop culture references."
Mr Noonan said outreach was also important to the team in building a caring community.
One teacher contacted the store for help to start a lost magic club and they worked to source cards to get the school started.
The front of the store features a community shelf for painted models. Artists of some of the most intricately detailed work are often in store sharing their skills and tips with those keen to learn the trade.
Good Games has also been working to form partnerships with some Kryal Castle team members and help team up with support workers for people living in rural communities.
They can hardly wait for the return of PopCon in Ballarat on September 16 where among all the cosplay fun they will have a stall to offer games and painting advice.
Gradually the Fowlers have noticed a return of foot traffic in Sturt Street in what they hope will become a place for people to call in and get involved in a game.
Ms Fowler said it was "nothing short of humbling" how the community had rallied about the Sturt Street space and made it their own place, to be far more than a store.
