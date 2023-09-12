A Federal Police raid has uncovered over a thousand files of disturbing and graphic child abuse material involving victims as young as three-years-old on devices belonging to a Warrenheip man.
Paul Burton, 62, appeared from prison via video link in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to multiple charges relating to the possession of child abuse material.
According to a police summary, on April 11, 2022, police searched Burton's home in Warrenheip after they linked an email under an alias to his IP address.
Police seized four mobile phones belonging to Burton, which uncovered more than 1000 files of child abuse material. During a police interview he admitted to being in possession of porn but denied that it involved children.
The files - videos and images - involved prepubescent boys and girls aged between three and 13 performing a range of sexual acts.
The images and videos were uploaded to a Google account, which the prosecutor said was concerning as it could be easily shared with others.
In a police interview, Burton also admitted to downloading bestiality files, but said he believed all individuals featured were over 18.
Burton also pleaded guilty to charges relating to driving over the speed limit while on methamphetamine.
Defence counsel for Burton, who has been in jail for 75 days, said the nature of the child abuse material was "inherently serious".
But, they said it was the first time the 62-year-old-man had been in court for a sexual related offence, and had occurred during a period where the accused was suffering from a persistent depressive disorder and drug addiction, which affected his decision making.
The court heard the father-of-two became addicted to methamphetamine after his 20-year marriage ended, which was attributed to issues of alcohol abuse he developed while working on the railway.
Burton's defence counsel said he was experiencing a "high level of shame", and the nature of the offence was "weighing very heavily on him."
They asked for leniency from the court owing to Burton's limited criminal history, prospects of rehabilitation and remorse shown via his guilty plea, while they also said there were no allegations their client had tried to distribute the material.
Magistrate Mark Strattman adjourned the matter until October 25, 2023, for Burton to be assessed for a Community Corrections Order [CCO].
He said the assessment would provide the court with information as to the accused's prospects of rehabilitation.
Burton was also placed on a sex offenders register, where he will have to report to police for the next 15 years.
He was remanded in custody until the hearing on October 25.
