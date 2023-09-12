The Courier
Paul Burton pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court to possession of child abuse material

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 4:11pm
A Federal Police raid has uncovered over a thousand files of disturbing and graphic child abuse material involving victims as young as three-years-old on devices belonging to a Warrenheip man.

