The Courier
Home/Video/Breaking
Health

Waiting list for Ballarat Community Health mental health art sessions

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:47pm, first published September 12 2023 - 4:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Art sessions at Ballarat Community Health are helping people improve their mental health, reduce anxiety and isolation, but they have become so popular that many people wanting to take part cannot get a place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.