Art sessions at Ballarat Community Health are helping people improve their mental health, reduce anxiety and isolation, but they have become so popular that many people wanting to take part cannot get a place.
A months-long waiting list now exists for the art sessions which run four days a week as part of a suite of psycho-social services in adult mental health offered through the organisation.
BCH arts and wellbeing coordinator Alisa Tanaka-King said the art classes were not strictly art therapy, because that usually involves some sort of therapeutic intervention with goals set around individual mental health, but provide psychological and social benefits within a group setting.
"The art groups we run area based on the premise of 'busy hands, calm mind' by having something to tap into creatively that you can focus on but share the space with people at the same time."
Ms Tanaka-King said there had been an increase in people seeking out the art classes particularly after the isolation of COVID lockdowns and with a growing awareness within the community about mental health support.
"A lot of the people who attend our groups have other supports in place for their mental wellbeing and this is built in as part of a more holistic mental health and wellbeing plan," she said.
"There are people who feel disconnected or isolated in the community, particularly after the last few years, who may be feeling anxious about going out into the world again ... and others with more complex mental health issues who come to us as part of a broader plan.
"If people are feeling anxious about being around people, or have other things going on with their mental health, it's a really supportive space."
There is much scientific research around the benefits of art and creativity in mental health, with studies showing it helps combat anxiety, build resilience, help goal setting and more.
"What we are looking at more is when someone is tapping into creative practice they are learning new things, have a sense of achievement when building something, connect with other people, share the experience of learning new things ... and we see a lot of relationships where people encourage and support one another through their artwork.
"It helps build things like confidence and self esteem, makes people less anxious when they are out in the world and those things are really important in this day and age."
Unlike some other groups, art participants can take part in as many sessions as they like though they are encouraged to spend at least a term attending art sessions. Many stay even longer.
BCH run art sessions daily from Monday to Thursday, with three different groups attending - an 'art to unwind' group, a group for over 55s and a youth arts group for those aged 15 to 25.
"We do have a waiting list usually ongoing and we try to work through it each term ... but I'm fairly sure we won't be able to get through our waiting list now before the end of the year," she said.
"The difference between what other mental health services offer is we don't have a set amount of sessions people can attend. They can attend as many as they want and we encourage people to attend for a term. Some stay one term, some people a year and that's why there's a waiting list."
Group numbers are capped at 10, partly because it is a good number of people to socialise with but not become overwhelmed, and partly because of the physical space available.
"If groups get too big they don't have that same intimate connection and can be overwhelming for people if they're anxious."
