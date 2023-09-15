Two teams are chasing their own form of immortality when they clash in Saturday's Central Highlands Netball League A Grade final.
For Learmonth it is that rare chance to be crowned premiers and champions as they look to go through the season undefeated, for Daylesford it is the first ever chance to take out a premiership.
The Lakies know what grand finals are about, but through a lack of luck over the past few years (pandemics, dominant Buninyong opponents etc) have not been able to get that long sort after second premiership.
Despite consistently sitting in the top four for a decade, it's been five years since they've held up the trophy. This is their big chance.
Over at Daylesford it's a completely different situation. It is the first time as a club they have made the senior grand final. In fact, with the 13 and unders also making it to the big dance, the club has two teams to support as they bookend the day.
It is the first time the club has ever had any team of any grade make the decider in what has been a remarkable turnaround.
It was just 37 games ago that Daylesford was unable to even field a A Grade side. The club, particularly on the netball side of things was very much on its knees.
A combination of hard work, dedication and a coaching staff determined to see them return to the big time has worked miracles. The Bulldogs have been the true Cinderella story of the season and they deserve their shot at the title.
These two sides have met twice throughout the year, on both occasions it was convincing wins to Learmonth.
The first time they met in round 14, it was the Learmonth attack which prevailed 67-44. The second time, in the qualifying it was more a defensive battle, but again it was the Lakies comfortably, 46-27.
The loss of young Learmonth wing defence Kaitlyn Balazic could be crucial to the outcome here. She has been a dominant mid-court presence in both games. The Lakies will need to flip their side around, but if ever a side is able to do that, it is Learmonth.
For Daylesford to win, everything is going to have to go right. Their defensive game held up last time, but the attack faltered. Where Peta Fay plays could be crucial to the result. If she's in the goal keeper role, it should limit the likes of Claire Blower and Eleisha Phelps from having a huge impact.
But her loss from attack would put a lot of heat onto Romy Streat. It's a balancing act that coach Carly Post will have to get through, does Post play defence herself, leaving Fay to take the front of the court.
In the midcourt, the clash between Sam Whelan at wing defence for Daylesford and Shianne Milera in wing attack looks crucial.
With fine conditions expected, both team should expects their goalies to be on target, it's a matter of supply from the mid-court with these two seemingly holding the key.
The huge day of netball grand finals at Mars Stadium gets underway from 8.30am with the A Grade final scheduled to start at 3pm.
13 and under - Gordon v Daylesford - 8.30am
15 and under - Springbank v Hepburn - 9.30am
17 and under - Hepburn v Skipton - 10.30am
D Grade - Gordon v Rokewood-Corindhap - 11.30am
C Grade - Buninyong v Learmonth - 12.30pm'
B Grade - Learmonth v Clunes - 1.45pm
A Grade - Learmonth v Daylesford - 3pm
