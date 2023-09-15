The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

CHNL A Grade Grand Final pits Learmonth against Daylesford

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two teams are chasing their own form of immortality when they clash in Saturday's Central Highlands Netball League A Grade final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.