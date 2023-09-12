Ballarat mental health advocate Justin Thompson to run ultra-marathon

With the dulcet tones of American running guru David Goggins coming through his headphones, Ballarat's Justin Thompson will take off from a sandy starting line in Anglesea to complete a 100km ultramarathon.
It will be the product of 12 months of hard work for the 38-year-old father of two, who has been running somewhere between 60 to 80 kilometres a week around Ballarat in preparation.
For Mr Thompson, the Surf Coast Century ultramarathon will be just as much a mental battle as a physical one.
"I'm pretty nervous. One hundred kilometres is a hard thing to conceptualize. Overall I have put in a lot of work, so I am feeling relatively confident," Mr Thompson said.
"When you are looking at running for 14 hours, it is certainly not going to be easy."
The Surf Coast Century will see runners complete a 100km course along the Great Ocean Road and through the Otways, back around to finish in Anglsea.
It will be a big accomplishment for Mr Thompson, who admitted he wasn't a big runner until the COVID lockdown spurred him on to get outside.
"Running was something that, for me, has come on a little bit later in life," he said.
"Probably COVID put it to the forefront of my thinking. It was a good opportunity to get out of the house and do something in nature. I started running and started running further."
From there Mr Thompson developed an interest in long-distance running, eventually acquainting himself with Geelong running coach Matt Daniels, who he interviewed for a Voice Fm podcast.
Other inspirations included Nedd Brockmann, an electrical who ran 4000km across the country for charity and Navy Seal turned ultra-distance runner David Goggins.
Ahead of the run, Mr Thompson has set up a GoFundMe page, through which he is looking to raise money for men's mental health support group Mr Perfect.
Mr Perfect facilitate barbecues in towns and cities across Australia, where men can come together, have something to eat and a conversation.
Mr Thompson organises the Ballarat Mr Perfect barbecue, which runs on the first Sunday of each month, and said the barbecue was an approachable way to get men talking about their own mental health.
"The idea is to have a really informal approach to supporting men's mental health initiatives," he said.
"We are not counsellors, we are just a really informal starting point. If we pick up any flags we can send them down that pathway to get more professional support if need be.
"I think it is a really easy way for me to provide benefit."
Mr Perfect also operates a Men's Health directory, which can put men in touch with support services for "just about every ailment a man can have".
"I think as a male, during COVID, we all had our different battles at times. Isolation can be really tricky," he said.
"Ballarat being a cold place can quite often mean that people are more inclined to isolate themselves in general, especially in the colder months.
"We want to buck that trend a little bit and get people out communicating."
To donate to Mr Thompson's cause, visit his GoFundMe page.
For more information about Mr Perfect, or information on attending their barbecues, either visit their Facebook page or go to mrperfect.org.au.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
