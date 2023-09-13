Have you had to wait at the lights on the intersection of Dyson and Remembrance Drive for what felt like an eternity?
You aren't going crazy and you aren't alone.
The issue was brought to light by nearby residents who frequent the intersection and said they have had to wait upwards of 20 minutes for the green arrow to tick over.
One resident said it was a "accident waiting to happen", and had personally witnessed cars suddenly pull out of the right-hand turning lane after waiting too long.
The problem occurs when the first driver arrives at the lights pulls up past the white line, and the car behind them doesn't get close enough to trigger the magnetic detector loops underneath the bitumen.
The detector loops work by sensing metal in vehicles' tyres, and should be sensitive enough to detect the metal parts of carbon fibre bicycles stopped at the intersection.
When it detects a car waiting at the lights, the loop then begins a sequence, which eventually turns the lights green.
A department of transport and planning spokesperson said the easiest fix was to simply follow the road rules and make sure you are behind the white line.
"Like the majority of traffic lights across the state, the lights at the intersection of Dyson Drive and Remembrance Drive are triggered by detector loops installed underneath the road," the spokesperson said.
"For this technology to function correctly, drivers need to follow the road rules and stop at the line."
