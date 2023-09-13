The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Dyson Drive and Remembrance Drive traffic light delay

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you had to wait at the lights on the intersection of Dyson and Remembrance Drive for what felt like an eternity?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.