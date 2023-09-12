A drug-dependent woman has faced court over a nightmarish home invasion where a Wendouree couple were bashed and beaten with a rake, leaving blood through their home.
Kathleen Bryant, who has been in custody for 38 days, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to multiple charges including unlawful assault, which she committed in the company of a co-accused male.
According to a police summary, on the night of January 18, 2020, the male and female victims - who were known to Bryant and her co-accused - were sleeping in their Wendouree home when they were woken by someone trying to enter the property via their backdoor.
The 39-year-old male victim went to investigate the noise, when he was repeatedly struck by a garden rake wielded by the co-accused.
When the 42-year-old female victim responded to her partner's shouts she was struck on the forearm by the rake, and when she tried to escape, was knocked to the ground and hit multiple times in the head.
Bryant then entered the property brandishing a walking stick which she used to beat the two residents.
Eventually, the female victim escaped to her bedroom and called the police and the attackers fled.
When police attended the scene, they found the couple with lacerations to their bodies and blood spread through their kitchen.
On January 17, 2020, Bryant had lent the female victim money, but when she asked for it back the following day, became threatening when the victim said she couldn't pay it back immediately.
"We'll come over and sort it out now," she said to the victim over the phone.
Bryant was also charged with the unlawful assault of a friend in Ararat on October 6, 2021.
The assault happened after her friend claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Bryant's partner.
Bryant accused her friend of lying, before grabbing her by the throat and punching her multiple times.
The court heard Bryant also stole a mobile phone from the CDC Wendouree bus depot on February 16, 2023, and was arrested on August 5, 2023, for multiple outstanding warrants.
Defence counsel for Bryant said the crimes occurred during a period of "chaotic offending", when she was suffering from toxic relationships, drug use and homelessness.
They said Bryant had suffered a traumatic past, which affected her substance abuse, but when she had previously stayed sober, she had not committed any crimes.
Bryant's legal representative advocated for her to receive a Community Corrections Order [CCO], allowing her to engage with therapeutic support for her drug abuse and past traumas.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he would present Bryant with a "final opportunity" to engage with a CCO.
"This offending is very serious, I don't want you to think it's a walk over, that you'll [just] walk free with a corrections order," he said.
He adjourned the matter until September 22, 2023, for Bryant to be assessed for a CCO.
