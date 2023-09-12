The Courier
Ballarat woman Kathleen Bryant pleads guilty to unlawful assault after Wendouree home invasion

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 5:30am
A drug-dependent woman has faced court over a nightmarish home invasion where a Wendouree couple were bashed and beaten with a rake, leaving blood through their home.

