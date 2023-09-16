Gordon has secured its second Central Highlands Football League premiership in two years, defeating Springbank by 57 points at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
The final scores: Gordon - 13.13(91) def Springbank 5.4(34).
The Courier, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment has been providing live coverage of the match. You can keep up to date in our live blog and live stream below.
KEEP UP TO DATE WITH RESULTS FROM THE DAY IN OUR LIVE BLOG BELOW:
2023 CHFL grand final day live blog
We'll have the was hup of the match here at thecourier.com.au.
CHFL GRAND FINAL COVERAGE:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.