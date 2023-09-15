The Couriersport
2023 CHFL/CHNL grand final day live coverage

By The Courier
Updated September 16 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 5:30am
The Courier will bring you a live stream of the 2023 senior football grand final between Springbank and Gordon.
Welcome to the The Courier's coverage of the 2023 CHFL and CHNL grand final day at Mars Stadium.

