Welcome to the The Courier's coverage of the 2023 CHFL and CHNL grand final day at Mars Stadium.
Here, we'll be posting updates and results from the reserves, under-15 and under-18 games as well as updates from all of the netball grand finals.
The Courier will also bring you a live stream of the senior football grand final between Springbank and Gordon, in partnership with SportsPower Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment.
Coverage will begin at 2.15pm with the match set to begin at 2.45pm.
Can Gordon go back-to-back and claim another premiership? Or will Springbank even it up and win?
The Courier's CHFL experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland will be joined by Rokewood-Corindhap joint coach Brad Macgowan for the main event.
They will also take you boundary side, among the crowd and action across the day.
2023 CHFL grand final day live blog
We will also be live streaming the senior netball grand final between Learmonth and Daylesford on our Facebook page and website.
Across the day, our photographers will also capture the fun and atmosphere around Mars Stadium. We'll keep a photo gallery updated across the day, so be sure to check back across the day for updates.
After the match, we'll bring you the celebrations as well as post-match interviews and analysis.
