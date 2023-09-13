Reigning premier Gordon is set to regain Jaymes Gorman for the Central Highlands Football League grand final.
He is expected to be the only change to the Eagles line-up to face Springbank in the season decider at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Gorman was a late withdrawal for the preliminary final with suspected food poisoning.
With Gorman missing, teenager and CHFL under-18 representative Dylan Anderson earned a call-up to retain his place in the side.
Anderson has played the past six senior games and looks like unluckily missing out on a place in the side.
Barring any last-minute issues, Gordon will be without just three players from last year's premiership team - Brad Horsham (Carisbrook), Brad Hallam (Coorparoo, AFL Queensland) and a luckless Riely Ranieri, who has not played since round nine owing to injury.
Their places have been taken by Jarryd Graham (recruited from Rupanyup), Jesse Lampi (Maiden Gully YCW) and Matt Hoy, who missed out on selection last year.
With Springbank expected to have the same line-up that defeated Hepburn in a preliminary final, the Tigers will have six changes to the team which lost last year's grand final in the same match-up.
Fletcher Toose, brothers James and Jarrod Curran, and Jack Simpson (all from North Ballarat), Brant Haintz (St Joseph's) and Billy Hanrahan (Springbank under-18s) are the inclusions.
Zac Bozanich, Micah Darby, Jarrod Mason, Colin Vaughan, Jacob White and Flynn Donegan are the missing faces.
Gordon and Springbank each had light training sessions on Tuesday and will round out their preparations on Thursday.
