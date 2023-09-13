New club Bacchus Marsh will have a home game to kick off the Ballarat Cricket Association season, but it will be a tough first-up assignment against grand finalist Wendouree.
Bacchus Marsh's inclusion in the top grade means the BCA has been able to schedule a 14-round season with no byes throughout the year.
There is just the one Sunday match planned, which will occur on November 26 as a one-day game, the day after the conclusion of two-day games over the weekend's of November 18 and 25.
The first part of the season, which begins on October 7, is dominated by one-day matches with the two-day matches not starting until the first week of November.
Other highlights of a bumper opening round include reigning premiers East Ballarat playing host to Napoleons-Sebastopol at Russell Square, Mount Clear against Ballarat-Redan at Mount Clear and Buninyong versus Brown Hill at Buninyong.
Eastern Oval will also host an opening round clash this season, after it was unable to do so last year after ongoing wet weather in early spring last year, forced the closure of the centre square area for the opening weeks of the year. The opening round clash is between Golden Point and Darley.
The lack of Sunday games throughout the season will give the league flexibility to schedule catch-up matches if required should rain affect them, as we saw for much of the early part of the season last year.
It is understood the BCA gave consideration to playing all the way up until December 23, but the league has instead chosen to play a one-day match on December 16, giving players a 21-day break over the Christmas-New Year period, with the return to play with another one-day match on January 6.
The final round will take place as two-day contests over the weekends of February 24 and March 2, with finals to begin on the weekend of Mach 9-10.
The BCA has also released the fixture for two grades of two grades of each division two and division three.
The division two and division three season will follow the same format as the First XI with a 14-round season divided between both one-day and two-day matches, starting October 7 and ending March 2.
To view the full fixture click HERE
Round 1 - October 7
East Ballarat v Napoleons-Sebastopol @ Russell Square
Mount Clear v Ballarat-Redan @ Mount Clear
Golden Point v Darley @ Eastern Oval
Bacchus Marsh v Wendouree @ Maddingley Park
Buninyong v Brown Hill @ Buninyong
Mid-season break: December 17 - January 5
Last round: February 24 - March 2
First final: March 9-10
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.