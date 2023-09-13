There are five Springbank players hoping that history repeats in the Central Highlands Football League grand final.
When brothers James and Jarrod Curran, Fletcher Toose, Jack Simpson and Isaac Pertzel hit the ground to face Gordon at Mars Stadium on Saturday some great memories are sure to come flooding back in a homecoming of sorts.
Not only is it their former home ground, it is also the setting where all five played in the North Ballarat under-18.5 premiership side in the BFNL in 2018.
Undoubtedly to the forefront of their minds will be ensuring they get to share that same joyous feeling of that day five years ago - this time in yellow and black.
Pertzel is in his third season with Springbank, but for the other four this is their first.
The Currans and Toose arrived together as early signings for the Tigers and the new football venture could not have worked out better for the housemates.
It did not take a lot to persuade them to make the move, with several ties to Springbank including working with Tiger veteran Chris Quinlan and having mates at the club. Toose's brothers and sisters were also already playing there.
Toose, 23, said the shift had freshened up his approach to football.
"It was an opportunity to be part of a good side. It couldn't have worked out better," the fleet-footed midfielder said.
For James, 23, and Jarrod, 22, Curran, it has been a challenge they have immensely enjoyed.
James Curran said the build up to the grand final was much different to what he had experienced at under-age level.
"There's a greater importance."
He said he was not feeling too much pressure, but there were expectations.
For Jarrod Curran, excitement is his primary emotion leading into the grand final.
"I'm enjoying the experience. There's some nerves, but I'm more excited."
Although with a similar background at North Ballarat, Simpson, 24, joined Springbank in different circumstances.
"I wasn't going to play this season."
He arrived right at the start of the season and forced his way into the side for the first time in round four.
It is no surprise he fitted in immediately as cousin of some 30 footballers and netballers at the club and a son of a multiple premiership player.
"I've never enjoyed football so much.
"I always thought I'd play here some day, but didn't expect it to be quite yet," he said.
Springbank is preparing for a massive day with teams in each of the four football grand finals as well as the 15/under netball.
