A new name will be etched on the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 trophy on Sunday night with Ballarat North United Black and Forest set to battle it out in the grand final.
It's a massive day of BDSA grand final action at Morshead Park with the men's clash to culminate the season in style.
Season 2023 has been all about Ballarat North United Black which lost just the one game throughout the year.
United finished 3 points and 14 goals on top of the table and has for the most part looked the dominant team. Nicholas Johns was a runaway winner of the golden boot, finishing with 21 goals on the season, five clear of his nearest opponent, Vikings Brandon Bosher.
While United has been dominant, for Forest it's been a remarkable run in recent weeks.
First up, they faced a do-or-die knock-out semi-final against Creswick which went to extra time after being locked at 2-2 at full-time, eventually saw them prevail 4-2.
But that extra time game paled into insignificance after a preliminary final to remember, which saw a 120th Billy Mroczkowski goal sail past the Vikings goal keeper for a 4-3 win.
Forest had done well just to take the game into extra time, after being down 3-1 early in the second half, but to score a win in the final minute is something dreams are made of.
But can Forest match it with United in the decider. If history this season is anything to go, it looks a tough ask.
Twice the sides have met and twice it's been Ballarat North United. In round seven it was a 4-1 win to the black and white, and in round 16 it was 3-1 in favour of United.
The women's competition sees the grand final on Saturday night that many would have been expecting, Vikings versus Ballarat North United.
Vikings have been dominant throughout the season, but the one team that has pushed them is United.
When the two sides met in the qualifying final, it was Vikings 2-1, coming from a goal down at half time and slotting home the winner in injury time.
United is more than capable of matching it in this contest and the match looks likely to go all the way to a close finish.
SATURDAY
Under 13s - Ballarat v Creswick - 9.30am
Under 12s - Ballarat v Bacchus Marsh - 10.45am
Under 15/16s - Vikings v Creswick - 2.15pm
Women - Vikings v Ballarat North United - 4.45pm
SUNDAY
Division 1 - Ballarat North United Black v Forest - 5pm
