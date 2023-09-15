The Couriersport
Forest to meet Ballarat North United in BDSA grand final

By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
A new name will be etched on the Ballarat District Soccer Association Division 1 trophy on Sunday night with Ballarat North United Black and Forest set to battle it out in the grand final.

