The Courier
Home/Video/Breaking

Futsal Ballarat launches girls' only competition after Matildas' boom

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Futsal Ballarat coaches help girls get into action with come-and-try sessions in the wake of the Matildas' huge world cup following. Picture Futsal Ballarat
Futsal Ballarat coaches help girls get into action with come-and-try sessions in the wake of the Matildas' huge world cup following. Picture Futsal Ballarat

The Matildas' unprecedented FIFA Women's World Cup run continues to prove a winning with girls participation in the game booming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.