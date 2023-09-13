Futsal Ballarat launches girls' only competition after Matildas' boom

The Matildas' unprecedented FIFA Women's World Cup run continues to prove a winning with girls participation in the game booming.
Futsal Ballarat is launching its highly-anticipated girls' only competition for the fast-paced indoor variant of soccer. This comes in response to more than 80 girls rocking up to come and try sessions in the Ballarat East Recreation Stadium in the past month.
While numbers had been on the rise in Ballarat before the July-August world cup, Futsal Ballarat managing director Dermott Tebb has told The Courier the Matildas' momentum had sparked a notable boost in interest from young girls wanting to play.
"The response for a girls' only competition has been incredible on the back of a massive Matildas' World Cup campaign, and we're really excited to offer this opportunity to our local girls," Mr Tebb said.
"...You can't be what you can't see and this competition gives the girls the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of their World Cup heroes."
Futsal Ballarat has been working to develop female training programs, competitions and pathways in the return to play after pandemic restrictions.
The centre had been averaging between 120 to 150 girls in weekly competitions.
Similarly in the outdoor game, Ballarat and District Soccer Association clubs have been working to foster more inclusive female opportunities. The BDSA junior and women's finals are on September 16 and clubs have been keen also capitalise on a rise in interest among girls this coming pre-season.
Futsal is played using a smaller, harder ball and generally has a greater emphasis on players using their feet.
A girls' only competition, across four age groups, aims to promote a supported, friendly environment.
Competition is on Monday evenings from October 2 until early December for 12-unders (grades five and six), 10-unders (grades three and four), eight-unders (grade two) and sixes and sevens (prep and grade one).
