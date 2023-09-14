Ben Schiltz almost gave football away after COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 season.
Up to that point he had been at Redan in the Ballarat Football Netball League for the best part of 10 years.
He missed most of 2019 to travel overseas, choosing to play a handful games with Gordon in the CHFL in that year.
On returning Schiltz went back to Redan in 2021, but played just a few matches - admitting the same desire to play was not there anymore.
"I loved my time at Redan. They were great times, but I lost interest in footy," he said. "I felt like I'd peaked and run my race."
It took a tap on the shoulder from Schiltz's sister Kaitlyn and her husband Gordon great Luke Gunnell to persuade him to give the game a go for a few more seasons at Gordon.
"I'd been keen to play with him (Luke) for sometime," he said.
"We tried to get him to Redan, but he wouldn't budge, so the only answer was to join him at Gordon.
"I'd always watch Gordon when I could and I felt I had something to give."
The 30-year-old could not be happier with that decision as he prepares to line-up for a second consecutive grand final against Springbank on Saturday and hopefully a second CHFL premiership.
Schiltz played in many successful Redan sides, but the best the Lions achieved in his time was a series on preliminary final appearances. As well as the success on the field in his two seasons with the Eagles, Schiltz loves the atmosphere around the club community.
"The way everyone gets around. Every game is like a final."
Schiltz was fortunate to play in a few premiership sides at under-age level and now like the rest of the Eagles camp he wants to go back-to-back.
"It's never been done by Gordon and it's something we'd like to do. We confident we have the troops to do it."
