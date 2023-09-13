The Courier
Attempted burglar flees in Porsche, leaves behind evidence

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 2:40pm
A cashed up criminal has fled the scene of an attempted burglary in a Porsche, which he paid for using money illegally claimed from the ATO.

