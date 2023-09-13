A cashed up criminal has fled the scene of an attempted burglary in a Porsche, which he paid for using money illegally claimed from the ATO.
Linden Phillips, 30, appeared from prison at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to a series of offences committed in 2022.
Phillips is currently serving a seven and a half year prison sentence, for other unrelated offending, where he falsely claimed GST expenses for his earthmoving business.
The court heard on the afternoon of January 11, 2022, Phillips had been captured on CCTV footage peering through the windows of a house in Golden Point, and attempting to open locked doors to gain entry.
After Phillips spotted the house's CCTV camera, Phillips returned to the Porsche and grabbed a spirit level, which he used to hit the camera from its stand.
Phillips then broke the front door's handle with the level, and once inside was confronted by an occupant.
He fled the scene soon after, getting in the Porsche and speeding away with the boot still open. A bag containing power tools and clothing flew from the car and landed on the road.
The 2012 Porsche Cayenne used in the attempted burglary was later found to be registered to Phillips.
Police said following the incident Phillips called the police assistance line to report the car as stolen, and that a bag containing clothing had been inside.
The Porsche was later found dumped at a reserve in Ballarat, with Phillips having moved from Mount Helen to Mildura in the aftermath of the offending.
Phillips was later arrested on February 1, 2022, after crashing into two parked cars on Little Bridge Street.
In his pockets police found two bags of methamphetamine which totalled 50g.
Phillips lawyer told the court his earlier fraud offending - for which he was given the seven-and-a-half year sentence - had financed his "uncontrollable" ice addiction.
The matter was adjourned until October 21 for sentencing.
