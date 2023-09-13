Damascus College students have ditched their uniforms and dressed as icons - whether that be their favorite movie character, sporting hero, musical legend or historical figure - to mark Damascus Day.
The day celebrates the school's identity and has been held annually, except for COVID years, since 1995 when Damascus College was formed through the the merger of St Martin's in the Pines, Sacred Heart College and St Paul's College.
Students and staff spent the afternoon taking part in a range of fun activities, crafts, sports, and games to foster a sense of community and togetherness.
One of the most popular activities was the dunk tank, particularly when principal Steven Mifsud lined up to be the "victim" with students and staff taking aim at the target.
Mr Mifsud said the school was "buzzing" for the celebration.
"The campus was buzzing with a hive of excitement, as this year's theme was 'Icons' where students and staff were invited to dress up in their favourite movie character, sporting hero, musical legend or historical figure," Mr Mifsud said.
The school's 2024 College Captains - Lucas Wells and Paris Govan - were also announced and thanks given to 2023 captains Sophie Busuttil and Xavier Byrne.
The day began with a whole of school mass before the festival of activities, organised by the Student Representative Council, got under way.
A log slammer, obstacle course, basketball Connect 4, rowing competition and Zumba class kept the crowds active.
