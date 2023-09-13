The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

CHFL grand final 2023: best friends ready for football showdown

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 13 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old school mates Hayden Quinlan and Brandon Toohey typically agree, except when it comes to football. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Old school mates Hayden Quinlan and Brandon Toohey typically agree, except when it comes to football. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Best mates Hayden Quinlan and Brandon Toohey rarely argue. Even though their friendship is about to be put to the test once more, Hayden and Brandon said they would stand together and just cheer for different teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.