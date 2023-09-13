Best mates Hayden Quinlan and Brandon Toohey rarely argue. Even though their friendship is about to be put to the test once more, Hayden and Brandon said they would stand together and just cheer for different teams.
They are each parochial supporters on opposing sides to one of the Central Highlands Football League's greatest rivalries: Gordon and Springbank.
The neighbouring clubs were pitted against each other in last year's senior football final - the league's first premiership decider in three years - and Gordon claimed its first senior flag since 1988.
Springbank is fired up for redemption and Hayden was confident his Tigers would prevail.
Hayden said no matter how good the teams were, Springbank and Gordon always served up a tough game.
He said players such as Todd Finco, Stephen Staunton, Joel "Bobby" Maher and, his favourite player, Shannon Donegan would play crucial roles.
For most of the day, Brandon was likely to cheer with Hayden.
Brandon has been an Eagle for life but his cousin Leanne O'Neil is entrenched in the yellow-and-black and even has the scoreboard at Wallace named in her honour.
As the son of the late Jimmy Toohey, there is plenty of family pride on the line for Brandon. Springbank and Gordon play for the Jimmy Toohey shield every time clubs face each other - even in a grand final.
So, Brandon will likely cheer for the Tigers who will feature in all football finals. Once the seniors start, Brandon will be focused on his Eagles.
He was confident the Eagles would go back-to-back flags, especially with the likes of Adam Toohey, Tye Murphy, Mick Nolan, Harry Biggs and Ethan Crackel in the mix.
Football has been the source of one of two fights between the old school friends. Hayden, a Western Bulldogs' fan, and Brandon, who barracks for the Saints, one got into a fight in under-12s on a bus that had to pull over to get them to stop.
Their only other fight was as alter boys when they were younger, in a bid for who had the chance to ring the bell at Christmas mass.
But Hayden and Brandon have assured that whatever happens on CHFL grand final day, they would still enjoy a beer together afterwards.
