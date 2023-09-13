Ballarat's Bond Homes is officially in liquidation - and now the wait has begun for insurance money.
"We're in a holding pattern until that is worked out," client Wayne Cockburn said.
"We have no timeline on insurance.
"If we do want to get another builder to finish these unfinished homes, the price has now right up - and that's if we can find a builder at all."
Mr Cockburn works in Ballarat and was dreaming of a future in a new relocatable home on his Great Western block.
He is currently living in Keilor, close to where underworld figure Gavin 'Capable' Preston was gunned down on Saturday
"I'm keen to move," Mr Cockburn said.
"We've had no dates given for a reply from the Victorian Managed Insurance Agency or any idea of how much of the home will be covered.
"The price of building the home now is going to be a lot more than the original contract we signed.
"From what we've seen so far it would easily be at least 30 per cent more."
Mr Cockburn said he had been assured at the time of signing the contract in February 2022 that the company was stable and would not collapse like several others across the state.
"Honesty and integrity are key when you're in business," Mr Cockburn said.
"If Bond Homes had just rung up and said they needed to renegotiate our contract, I would have 100 per cent done it. They needed to be honest with us."
The high-profile Ballarat company - also known as Admikiri P/L - was established in 1990 - and constructed buildings on its Ring Road Mitchell Park site that could easily be transported to prepared sites.
"The reality is that we would struggle to get another builder at Great Western or Ballarat or any builder full-stop," he said.
For many rural families, the difficulties of attracting builders in isolated areas led them to seek out relocatable houses.
Bond Homes went into voluntary administration in late July, leaving 21 people without jobs, 21 incomplete houses and another 40 people with preliminary paperwork but no construction.
Of the 21 customers with unfinished homes, one was still at stumps-stage and no physical work on the house had begun at the Ring Road factory.
The report said creditors were owed amounts up to $198,000.
The Victorian Managed Insurance Agency said they were aware Bond Homes had been placed in voluntary administration - and that every client's situation was different.
"We encourage people to have a conversation with a builder and the liquidator and see if they can come up with a solution to finish their home," Acting Head of Corporate Affairs Peter Chappell said.
"We encourage homeowners to immediately lodge a claim.
"We work with the homeowners to find the best solution to get into their home
"It's hard to give a timeframe on when they can move into their house.
"It'll vary for everyone and we understand the challenges for homeowners."
Nathan Deppeler from forensic and insolvency accountants Worrells said a statutory report on the final Bond Homes final final situation would be released in November.
