Amid the rising cost of living, Orto Eco Farm's Mara Ripani is encouraging people to make the most of excess or imperfect produce.
Ms Ripani said the art of preserving and fermenting foods was quick and easy and about making the most of what you have or can access.
This was how Ms Ripani was raised. Her Italian grandmother raised three children post-WWII with far less wealth than most low-income Australian families.
Ms Ripani said such skills had been diminishing through generations but felt there had been a revival amid COVID-19 lockdowns, such as the boom in sourdough breadmaking, that was still bubbling away.
"It's still there but might not be as obvious because people are not at home as much anymore sharing," Ms Ripani said. "People are realising they are being robbed of a more meaningful life when they're working so much...going from work-to-work each day means life is so squeezed in.
"...People are tired physically and mentally. This was why, during COVID, so many people were wanting to play with life more."
Orto Eco Farm, in Blampied, has embedded sustainability in everything they do.
Ms Ripini had more than 20 years' experience as a sustainability educator, focusing on culture change in ecology, nature literacy and food appreciation before her family made the move from a small urban space to create a permaculture garden.
She said there was a strong appetite from people craving to become more connected with their food and gardens.
A sourdough class at the property in the past month drew seven women who had tried to bake sourdough in lockdowns and were keen to learn more skills face-to-face.
Orto Eco Farm is set to host a fermenting class in partnership with Food is Free on September 17 in a bid to skill more people in eliminating waste and developing more sustainable produce.
Ms Ripani said fermenting was one of the simplest methods to teach but people could often become overwhelmed by the many variations between cultures where a kimchi recipe, for example, might vary between villages.
"The underlying principles are the same," Ms Ripani said.
"Fermenting is so illuminating. Typically we eat food preserved in jars or tins that are not fermented and take a lot of energy to produce. Fermenting is easier to make food last longer. It's about sourcing food when it's in abundance in spring and summer, taking it home and making it last."
Ms Ripani said once people had the basics, they could preserve anything from gherkins to lemons or garlic - the latter of which was expensive to buy but an "easy, gorgeous treat" when homemade.
Pickled and fermented food is what Ms Ripani said was often considered "a slow fast food", in that you could whip out a jar when tired and add vegetables to anything without having to cook.
And it was far cheaper.
Orto Eco Farm and Food is Free's three-hour fermenting workshop is at Orto Eco Farm, Blampied, on September 17. Places are limited. For more details, visit Food is Free's Facebook page.
