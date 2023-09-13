The Courier
Home/Video/Breaking
Cost of Living

Orto Farm, Food Is Free Ballarat to host fermening workshop

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 14 2023 - 11:23am, first published September 13 2023 - 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amid the rising cost of living, Orto Eco Farm's Mara Ripani is encouraging people to make the most of excess or imperfect produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.