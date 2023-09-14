A group of committed Wendouree Primary pupils will be hitting the books over the school holidays as part of a personal challenge and for a bigger cause.
The 13 grade six students, and two of their teachers, are taking on the 5 Books in 50 Days challenge for the Brothers and Books charity, which supports Australia's veterans community.
While five books in 50 days might not seem a lot, the young readers have challenged themselves to read longer, harder, more involved books than they would normally pick.
"Some of them are reading not even just children's chapter books, but young adult books and some are reading non-fiction texts with hundreds of pages of facts ... they're really pushing themselves," grade six teacher Ryan Bartok said.
Mr Bartok, who comes from a military family, has been doing the challenge himself for the past three years and decided this year to see if the children wanted to join him.
"I wanted to extend it to students at school to develop their reading passion and confidence and get them thinking about something larger and bigger than themselves," Mr Bartok said.
"We are raising money for a community often forgotten about, our veteran community, who we don't really think about except for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day."
The Wendouree Primary team is currently the third highest fundraising team out of 80 teams across Australia, having raised almost $1500, some of which came from a book sale at school.
"Their desks at the moment in class are piled with books. I ran through my five books, and my back-up five books in case I chop and change my interests, and some of them have nine books on their desks and wanted to read more than the five," Mr Bartok said.
The reading challenge runs through September to raise funds for Brothers and Books, a charity that works to spread bibliotherapy as a coping tool for veterans and members of the public.
Its goal is to promote reading and bibliotherapy for personal growth and organisational use to support mental wellbeing, create community libraries for organisations looking to reduce stress and promote resilient workforces, and recommend books that change lives.
