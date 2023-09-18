Hello, and welcome to The Courier's live coverage of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League's Henderson and Sally McLean Medal Night.
It's the night of nights for the BFNL. Who will be crowned football and netball's best and fairest?
The Courier is bringing you a live stream (courtesy of the BFNL and Red Onion) and live results blog of the league's night of nights.
Our footy experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland will lead the coverage.
Follow the results below in our live blog below. We'll also post the live stream when it becomes available:
2023 BFNL senior best and fairest
The Courier is also bringing you comprehensive coverage of the 2023 BFNL senior grand final, this Saturday, September 23. We'll be live streaming, blogging and talking all things Ballarat footy on the day.
