Detectives have seized a commercial quantity of drugs and arrested a woman after a raid in Soldiers Hill.
Police from Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit and the Divisional Response Unit executed a warrant at a Havelock Street property around 1pm Wednesday.
A search uncovered a quantity of alleged 1, 4 Butanediol - also known as GHB - believed to have been imported from China.
It is alleged officers also found a stolen off-road trailer, annex and two reverse cycle air conditioning units still in boxes.
Police said the air conditioning units were allegedly stolen during a burglary in Castlemaine.
The 32-year-old woman has been charged with several offences including trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon and two counts of handling stolen goods.
The Soldiers Hill woman was remanded in custody and is due in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Police said the investigation was ongoing.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.