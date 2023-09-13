Detectives have charged a Trawalla man with eight counts of arson - after a series of car fires around greater Ballarat between last September and January.
Police said the vehicles were allegedly stolen from areas including Smythesdale, Linton, Beaufort, Creswick, Talbot and Daylesford.
The last fire - involving a 2022 Mitsubishi Triton ute - was discovered deep in the Creswick State Forest early on January 3 and burnt nearby trees up to a height of 15m.
The then-23-year-old was arrested hours later and charged with breaching parole conditions.
Moorabool Criminal Investigation Unit detectives said he had been in remand since that day - and after a lengthy investigation was later charged with the eight counts of arson, theft of eight vehicles, one count of burglary and one of aggravated burglary.
Police estimate the total damage bill from the alleged spree to be $135,000.
The man will face Ballarat Magistrates Court on October 2.
