Charges over Creswick, Daylesford, Linton, and Talbot car thefts

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:54am, first published 8:39am
Detectives have charged a Trawalla man with eight counts of arson - after a series of car fires around greater Ballarat between last September and January.

Local News

