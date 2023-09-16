Some of this district's more interesting birds are those that are regarded as "rare residents."
They are with us in small numbers year round, but they remain rare, and are often restricted in their distribution. Sometimes they can be difficult to locate.
Examples are olive whistler, red-browed treecreeper and chestnut-rumped heathwren. The first two of these are found in the Wombat Forest.
Today's photo shows a pair of red-browed treecreepers at the western extremity of their range at the Moorabool Reservoir at Bolwarrah. The distribution of this species extends no further - it is not found in the Creswick, Mt Cole or Enfield Forests, nor the high-rainfall forests of the Otway ranges. Its range eastward goes through eastern Victoria and up to south-eastern Queensland.
Local bird observers usually seek the red-browed treecreeper in the Wombat Forest, but it is never easy to find.
Our common local treecreeper is the white-throated treecreeper, often heard and sometimes seen in any forested part of the Ballarat district, both north and south of the divide.
The red-browed treecreeper is confusingly similar, with binoculars usually needed for confident identification. Its throat is pale, but not truly white, with its main feature being a small patch of rusty-brown around its eyes, as seen in today's photo by Doug Wilson.
The male is on the right of the photo. The female has an attractive zone of rusty-red streaks on her upper breast. Breast and flanks of both sexes are more strongly-streaked than those of the white-throated treecreeper, but binoculars are usually needed to notice this.
The red-browed treecreeper is a bird of higher-rainfall forests, where it seems to prefer white-trunked eucalypts with loose bark. Its calls are quieter and less frequent than those of the white-throated treecreeper, which is a rather vocal bird.
Treecreepers live up to their name, spending most of their time climbing up trunks and branches. Their large feet can be seen in the photo.
The season's first Ballarat report of a butterfly was made on September 7, a couple of weeks later than some years.
The species was the cabbage white.
A couple of other species have been reported north of the Divide, where temperatures are a couple of degrees warmer and thus providing more favourable flying conditions.
Dragonflies have also been reported in Ballarat this week.
Another small creature recently reported for the season was a jumping spider. These tiny spiders also enjoy the warmer weather.
A temperature of 16 degrees is sometimes said to be the key figure for increased activity among invertebrates. This year's observations appear to confirm this.
There were two of these plants, no more than 1m high, along a road at Ross Ck. The phyllodes are small and alternate, with one main vein, slightly rough, and there are 1 to 3 flowers on stalks off the main stems. J.M., Durham Lead.
Your wattle is the sticky wattle, Acacia howittii, a commonly grown species that often self- seeds, sometimes to the point of becoming weedy.
It is usually a four or five metre small tree, so your one-metre-tall specimens are young ones, most likely from bird-spread seed from a nearby property.
The sticky wattle is rare in its natural state, being confined to a restricted area near Buxton in Victoria, but it is readily grown in southern Victoria.
Its slightly sticky new growth gives off a distinctive fragrance in summer.
Its flowers are always pale or dull yellow, never bright like many other wattles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.