A Redan man has been charged after a double-rollover that left him trapped in his ute in the middle of a country road at 1.40am.
Investigators have calculated the 58-year-old was allegedly travelling at 140kmh when his Ford Ranger hit an embankment on the Yendon-Egerton Road at Millbrook on July 24, 2023.
Police allege he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.76 per cent after he was taken to Grampians Health - Ballarat Base Hospital.
He has been charged with drink driving, driving in a dangerous manner and driving at an excessive speed in what is normally a 100kmh zone.
The driver was travelling east towards Mount Egerton when he lost control, resulting in the vehicle rolling twice and coming to rest on the passenger side.
Officers said the driver was still trapped in the ute when emergency services arrived.
He told police he had been heading to work.
The man has been summonsed to appear in Ballarat Magistrates Court on October 19.
Meanwhile Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol officers are preparing for a series of operations focussing on speed and fatigue.
Operation Touch-all - named after the Eureka Flag union slogan - will be aimed at tradies, shift workers and other early-morning drivers.
It will be followed by Operation Vectis, targeting trucks and buses.
The school holiday blitz will wrap up with statewide Operation Scoreboard - a four day event centred around the AFL grand final on September 30.
"Police will be on the roads at times and in the locations you least expect," Moorabool Highway Patrol Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"People know their responsibilities when it comes to driving a motor vehicle - and they know what the consequences are when they breach those responsibilities."
Police will also be on alert for caravan and trailer issues after a series of Western Freeway accidents over the past year.
It prompted the second Tow Right information day at the Delacombe Bunnings carpark on Saturday when most of the queries were about caravans and new four-wheel drives.
Sergeant Nathan Monteduro said with many caravans and trailers stored away for Winter, the school holidays - which start on Friday - were a critical time to check for potential dangers.
"Operation Tow Right is in response to a large number of caravans in our area - and police responding to a lot of collisions involving caravans and trailers not being used within legal standards," he said.
"We've received a lot of questions from people with varying levels of towing experience.
"Some of these people who may have just purchased a caravan and want to ensure they are complying with their vehicles towing capabilities.
"Others are experienced travellers wanting to ensure they are doing things as safely as they can.
"People often get their first four-wheel-drive and think it can tow anything, but by the time they put their camping gear in and there's a bit of weight, it can be towing in a very different manner.
"If members of the public are unsure about anything they should make enquiries with professionals so that they have peace of mind and know they're keeping their family safe on the roads".
Police will be running further Tow Right sessions in Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh in November.
Sergeant Monteduro said the Department of Transport had funded RoadSafe Central Highlands to provide subsidies for discount towing safety checks.
RSCH will pay $150 of the weighing cost per vehicle if the owner lives in the Ballarat, Moorabool, Pyrenees, Hepburn, Ararat or Central Goldfields council areas.
The subsidy will be available for the 2023/24 financial year and will apply to the first 35 vehicles.
"It's to encourage drivers to build a better understanding of the correct vehicle towing limits for caravans, trailers, horse floats and more," Sergeant Monteduro said.
"Limited spots are available per local government area, so if drivers are interested they should call Weigh Station or email info@weighstation.com.au"
Weigh Station is a mobile car-and-trailer weighing service - and has been on hand during the last two Tow Right information days.
