Children needing out of home care in Ballarat are frequently being placed with foster carers many hours from home, or being placed into residential care, as agencies struggle with a lack of carers.
Since COVID, the number of foster carers entering the system has fallen below the number leaving and tight economic times are compounding the issues facing children needing care.
"It's been described statewide as a crisis. You don't use that word unless you really have to and it is a crisis," Cafs chief executive Wendy Sturgess said.
"Many nights here in Ballarat we do not have the opportunity to place children with foster carers ... and the problem is that young people either have to go out of region or into youth residential care which is not an ideal match.
"Sometimes kids go out of the region, to Melbourne, Warrnambool or Geelong, which means they can't go back to school, can't keep their connection with friends and family which is bad all around but it does happen regularly when we can't place them here."
Berry Street assistant manager Jess Murphy said they too faced the same issues when trying to place children in out of home care, often out of region, and sometimes staff ended up caring for the young people themselves on a rotating roster.
"Not only have we have fewer foster carers, but we have seen a pretty significant reduction in people inquiring to become foster carers," Ms Murphy said.
"It really is readjusting to life post-COVID, the cost of living and general household pressures."
Both said the current push to increase the care allowance paid to foster carers could help make a difference, as cost of living was a factor for many carers leaving the system.
Ms Sturgess said many foster carers were getting older and finding it a financial struggle to provide care.
"The amount they are paid doesn't cover the cost of looking after children and foster carers say with the cost of living going up, for some it's a stretch too far," she said.
Cafs has up to 100 children in foster care, kinship care and residential care each night in the Ballarat region, with Berry Street also providing out-of-home care across the region.
Ms Sturgess said the number of children needing out of home care was growing.
"Some vulnerable families are facing a lot of pressure with housing issues, there are cost of living issues, family violence and a whole lot of things coming at families. They want to keep their kids safe so they temporarily hand their children over ... knowing we can support them," she said.
Sally Dupcinov has been a foster carer for Berry Street for about eight years, taking on some of the hardest children to place - teenagers.
"I worked in the industry so I got to see first hand what the projection of these children was without foster care," Ms Dupcinov said.
She said fewer carers were willing to take on teenagers because "teens bring teen problems".
Her philosophy when caring for teens is to never give up.
"I think that kids just need that one caring adult who will give them unconditional acceptance," Ms Dupcinov said.
"My philosophy with the kids that come through my home is to be open that they are going to mess up, that everyone messes up, and it's ok - we will learn and grow from it and acceptance is a big thing."
Many of the 25 teens she has cared for over the eight years have come to her after many other foster placements.
"Sometimes they just assume people will give up on them. I said to one of them one time 'you picked the wrong carer mate' when he asked why I hadn't got rid of him by now," Ms Dupcinov said.
"I told him we're in this together. He came to me at 13 and he's still with me now he's 21 and a third year plumber. It was about four years in he just said 'you are not going to give up'."
Before becoming a foster carer she spoke to her daughters, aged 10 and 12, about what it involved and how it would affect the family.
"The kids of foster carers play a huge part," she said.
"I have done some hard work with these kids but so have they. They take them on as siblings, provide that sibling relationship where they haven't sometimes had that good experience ... and that should be recognised as well," Ms Dupcinov said.
"It's not just foster carers, it's their extended family, their community that brings these kids under their wing."
Foster carers can provide as much, or as little care, as suits them and foster care agencies provide extensive training as well as 24/7 support.
Respite care can be as little as a weekend once a month, but is vital to give respite to full time carers.
Others foster carers provide emergency, short term or long term care and carers can change what they offer depending on their circumstances.
Ms Dupcinov said anyone interested in foster caring should "dip their toe in" and ask questions of agencies and carers to see whether it's the right fit for them.
