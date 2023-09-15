Springbank coach Andrew Challis believes the Tigers are in a much better place physically and mentally for the Central Highlands Football League grand final than a year ago.
Not only are the Tigers better for the lessons learned in their grand final loss to Gordon last season, Challis says their lead-up through the home and away season and finals has them more confident and fresher.
Springbank goes into Saturday's grand final against Gordon at Mars Stadium on a 15-game winning streak.
The Tigers have not lost since round three - winning the next 13 games in the regular season and then downing Bungaree in a qualifying final and Hepburn in a preliminary final.
They had a much tougher campaign to reach the 2022 grand final, when as a result of losing a qualifying final had to play in four consecutive finals.
Then to cap it off, Springbank had a six-day turnaround after the preliminary final.
Challis said it was a much different scenario this time with just two finals over three weeks leading up to the grand final after a bye in the last home and away round.
He said on top of this the Tigers had had the seven-day break.
"There's no doubt we're much fresher."
It was clear in last year's grand final Springbank's campaign took a toll, with it losing by 65 points.
Gordon had also the wood on the Tigers in 2022 even before the premiership decider, winning their round 12 clash and then repeating the dose in the qualifying final.
The arch-rivals have met just once this season, also in round 12, but this time it was Springbank which came out on top.
There is no surprise that there is a determination in the Springbank camp to make amends for last year's lost opportunity.
While Challis looked on reaching the 2022 grand final as a bonus, the heavy defeat cut deep and the Tigers do not want to see the Eagles holding another premiership cup at their expense.
Losing one is hard enough to take, but two in a row would be hard to swallow - particularly after such astute recruiting has put Springbank in the box seat.
