The Biggest Events Happening at Ballarat Turf Club This Year

What are the five big race meetings I can still look forward to at the Ballarat Turf Club in 2023? Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis.

Here are some of the biggest horse race events that are still to come this year at the Ballarat Turf Club racing venue, which is around an hour's drive from Melbourne in Victoria, Australia.

Throughout the year, more than 30 race meetings are generally held at Ballarat Turf Club but don't worry if you've missed out on some of the biggest events already this year because there are more to come.

Let's dive straight in to find out what other events are scheduled to take place over the coming months at one of Australia's most iconic horse race venues.

What are the five big race meetings I can still look forward to at the Ballarat Turf Club in 2023?

The five biggest upcoming horse racing events you can still look forward to at the Ballarat Turf Club in 2023 in Victoria are the following:

October Biznet Breakfast - Tuesday, October 3rd

Cvlx Maiden Plate - Saturday, October 7th

Porter Plant Handicap - also on Saturday, October 7th

Veolia Maiden Plate - Wednesday, December 6th

Ballarat Cup - Saturday, December 9th

You can learn more about these events on the official Ballarat Turf Club website. The venue has been described as having a metropolitan quality and country atmosphere.

Racing here at Ballarat is held all year round on two different tracks - the Synthetic Polytrack Track and the Turf Track. The award-winning venue also has premium training facilities, which are now home to over 500 horses trained by almost 70 trainers.

What other major horse races are still to come in Australia in 2023?

Some of the other notable horse race meetings still to come in Australia in 2023 are the Melbourne Spring Carnival.

This is expected to last from September 16 until November 18, and some of the biggest races are the Makybe Diva Stakes, the Underwood Stakes, the Turnbull Stakes, the Caulfield Guineas, the Toorak Handicap, and the Caulfield Cup 2023.

Others include the Cox Plate 2023, the Victoria Derby, the Coolmore Stud Stakes, the Melbourne Cup 2023, and the VRC Oaks.

If that's enough to keep you going, and you want more to bet on or watch more events, you also have the Champions Sprint, the Sir Rupert Clark Stakes, the Champions Mile, the Champions Stake, and the Thousand Guineas.

Do we know who's running the Melbourne Cup 2023?

Yes. The current odds-on favourite to win the Melbourne Cup 2023 is Vauban at 7/1 (which is 8.00 in decimal odds or +700 in American/moneyline odds). This means Vauban has a 12.50 per cent implied probability rate of winning.

Let's now take a quick look at some of the other odds:

Lunar Flair -13/1 (13.00, or +1200) with a 7.7 per cent implied probability rate

Tower of London - also at 13/1 (13.00, or +1200)

Francesco Guardi - 14/1 (15.00, or +1,400) with a 6.7 per cent implied probability rate

Goldman - 14/1

Silver Sonic - 14/1

Without a Fight - 14/1

Saint George - 14/1

Are there any other big horse racing events anywhere else in the world still to come?

If you want UK horse racing events to watch or bet on, some of the biggest upcoming race meetings are the 2023 Summer Celebration at Sandown Park, the 2023 St Leger Day at Doncaster and the 2023 Sprint Cup Celebration at Haydock Park.

Others include the Season Opener at Wincanton, the Welcome to The Jumps Race Day at Carlisle, the 2023 Dubai Future Champions Festival, and the Autumn Meeting at Warwick.

There's also the November Meeting 2023 at Cheltenham, the International 2023 at Cheltenham, and Boxing Day Racing at Aintree and Wincanton, to name just a few.

Other major global races still to come in 2023 are the Everest 2023, the 2023 Breeders' Cup, the 2023 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and the Japan Cup.