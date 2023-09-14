Ballarat wins silver medal in national Top Tourism Town Awards

Ballarat has been named one of the country's top tourism destinations, taking out a silver medal in the Australia's Top Tourism Town Awards.
After winning the 2023 Victorian Top Tourism Town in July, and in 2021, Ballarat took out the coveted silver national accolade for the first time.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson and director of economy and experience Martin Darcy were at Parliament House in Canberra to receive the award from federal trade and tourism minister Don Farrell.
"There are so many amazing regional destinations across Australia to visit, but Ballarat has something for everyone, with easy proximity to Melbourne," Cr Hudson said.
"Rich in history dating back tens of thousands of years, our evolving culture has shaped the Ballarat of today. From our natural wonders and thriving creative culture to the flavoursome dishes served up by the city's talented chefs, there's no shortage of enriching experiences to unlock."
Ballarat was a finalist in the Top Tourism Town category alongside Caloundra in Queensland, Devonport in Tasmania, Katherine in the Northern Territory, Mandurah in Western Australia, Newcastle NSW and Victor Harbour in South Australia.
The Western Australian coastal town of Mandurah took out the top gong.
From April 2022 to March 2023, Ballarat hosted 722,000 overnight visitors , up 27 per cent on the previous year. Those visitors spend nearly 1.5 million nights in the city accounting for around $369 million in spending.
Over the same period, 1.9 million people made a day trip to Ballarat, up more than 37 per cent on the previous year, spending $294 million in the city.
"Despite the fierce competition, Ballarat has emerged as one of the nation's top regional destination and what a deserving honour that is," Mr Pandazopolous said.
"Of course, it is the region's multitude of exceptional visitor experiences and forward-thinking tourism businesses that secured the silver award. This is a fantastic recognition of their hard work and passion.
"Whatever brings you to our region - our plethora of food and wine, our art and cultural, the storytelling of years gone by - you'll always leave feeling enriched."
The coming months will see a flood of visitors to Ballarat with school holidays, football finals, the Ballarat International Foto Biennale and Melbourne Food and Wine Festival's 10-day Ballarat Unlocked event adding to permanent attractions and history.
The annual Australian Tourism Industry Council awards recognise towns that create an exceptional experience for visitors through a commitment to collaboration and showcase the economic impact tourism brings to regional Australia.
Victoria Tourism Industry Council acting chief executive Chris Porter said the awards confirmed some of the best travel spots in the country were right in our backyard.
"We're so thrilled to see Ballarat recognised one of the best tourism towns in Australia. Just 90 minutes from Melbourne, it's an ideal short-stay destination for art and architecture lovers, nature- seekers, foodies and families," Porter said.
"Tourism is the lifeblood of our regional towns and centres across Victoria. These awards celebrate destinations that are delivering the very best experiences, creating magical memories for their visitors to cherish."
