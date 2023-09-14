The Courier
Home/Video/Breaking
Community

Ballarat wins silver medal in national Top Tourism Town Awards

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat has been named one of the country's top tourism destinations, taking out a silver medal in the Australia's Top Tourism Town Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.