Brendan McCartney has ruled Stewart Crameri out of North Ballarat's preliminary final clash with East Point at City Oval on Saturday.
McCartney said an ongoing hip issue had flared up "a little bit" with the club opting not to risk the former AFL forward on Saturday.
"We'll give him (Crameri) a week's rest and fingers crossed he'll get through and play next week," McCartney said.
"It is something he's been dealing with all year, it just flares up without any warning."
McCartney was confident Crameri would be good to go should the Roosters lock in a grand final spot on Saturday.
"'Stewy' (Crameri) and I had a good chat at the start of the year that there are a lot of miles on the clock and we'd have to help him get through the year," he said.
"He's played some super games for us, he's super influential, it (the injury) settles when he doesn't have to run for a week or two."
McCartney noted that Brock Leonard will return for his first game since the last round of the home-and-away season.
"We missed Brock a little bit last week," McCartney said.
"He wasn't the difference but he is a really important part of our system."
North Ballarat is yet to record a win against the Roos this season with East Point boasting two wins from two match-ups.
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels elimination final defeat came at a good time for Jackson Merrett's side as it welcomes Harry Charleson into the mix.
Charleson lined up in three matches, enough to qualify for finals eligibility and was impressive in the Roos' season-defining 37-point win against Redan in round 12 at City Oval.
East Point forward Brad Whittaker, who only managed one quarter against Melton, is likely to be a game-time decision as he recovers from a corked calf.
North Ballarat hosts East Point at City Oval at 2.15pm on Saturday.
