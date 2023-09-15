Just four quarters of hockey separates the WestVic State League 2 men's team from premiership glory with the Ballarat-based team to clash with Knox in Sunday's grand final at Carlton.
WestVic has produced a near flawless season, going through the year without a loss and just four draws in a year of domination and heads into the grand final at full strength.
Their opponents Knox drew twice with WestVic during the home-and-away season, but was no match for them in the major semi-final as the home side won 3-1 to book an automatic qualification into the big clash.
Knox, for its part were pretty dominant in a 2-0 win over St Bedes last weekend to book their grand final berth
WestVic coach Ned Jackson said while a grand final wasn't the stated goal at the start of the year, he believed they were ready to taste to ultimate reward for the season.
"It wasn't our first goal at the start of the season, but as soon as it started to look like we would be a good side, we homed in on it, now we're really looking forward to it.
"It's no shock that we're playing Knox in the grand final. I went down and watched their final last week and I think of those two sides, they were easily deserving of the position."
The State Hockey Centre pitch at Carlton will provide a slightly different challenge for both teams as its water-based pitch is different to what both WestVic and Knox traditionally play on.
"It's a different surface to what we've got in Ballarat, but we've all played there in the past," Jackson said.
"Being a water-base, it's slightly different to the hybrid we have in Ballarat. But Knox also has a very similar surface to us, so it shouldn't favour either side.
"It'll be a bit quicker and bit more bouncy, but having played a few games there in past, we should know what to expect, it'll just be the adjustment to what we've been playing on all year to the different speed.
"It doesn't make any strategic changes, it just comes down to basics. If your fundamentals are on, you can play the same, but it does highlight when your fundamentals are not on."
He said the water-based surface will actually mean there is less concern with hot weather.
"It takes a bit of the bite out of the sun, but at the same time it's not what we are used to in Ballarat," he said.
Jackson said he saw the key to the game being a fast start.
"If we can get a lead in the first half, hopefully it can take some wind out of their sails," he said. "Given that they know we can go the full distance in that we've had two draws, we hope getting a lead early will give us plenty of confidence into the second half. Hopefully we can do that and prove to everyone on our team we are the team to beat."
It is hoped it will be a weekend of double celebration for WestVic with its reserves to clash with Frankston in their own grand final, which will be played on Saturday.
"They've had some great results in the back-end of the season including two great wins over Frankston," he said.
"They should be going in with confidence and I think they are well overdue for a flag, they should go well."
Jackson said the weekend meant a lot to the club.
"It's awesome for the club, the whole hockey community in Ballarat has gotten behind us," he said. "The support we've got, not just from the club, but all of hockey in Ballarat has been awesome.
"It's a testament to quality that Ballarat is breeding in the hockey world."
SATURDAY - RESERVES: WestVic v Frankston - 12.30pm
SUNDAY - SENIORS: WestVic v Knox - 11.45am
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.