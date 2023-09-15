The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

WestVic to meet Knox in State League 2 hockey grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 15 2023 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just four quarters of hockey separates the WestVic State League 2 men's team from premiership glory with the Ballarat-based team to clash with Knox in Sunday's grand final at Carlton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.