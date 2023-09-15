The Courier
Redan meets Darley in BFNL A Grade preliminary final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Who will meet North Ballarat in the BFNL A Grade grand final will be decided on Saturday when Redan and Darley clash in the preliminary final.

