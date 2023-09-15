Who will meet North Ballarat in the BFNL A Grade grand final will be decided on Saturday when Redan and Darley clash in the preliminary final.
Finishing on top of the ladder, Darley has done it the hard way this finals series after going down to the Roosters by just two goals in the qualifying final.
That has pushed the Devils into a series of knock-out contests, the first one they just escaped with a six-goal win over Lake Wendouree.
This week is Redan, and once again Darley will go into this match as favourite, but how much will the extra game take out of their legs?
Redan was no match for North Ballarat in last weekend's second semi-final and will need a vast improvement if it is to challenge Darley here.
North's 51-32 win over Redan last weekend was pretty dominant and given that nothing has separated both Darley and North Ballarat all season, it would be a brave person to think these two sides won't clash again in the grand final.
For Redan to win they need a number of things to go right, but first thing is mid-court pressure. You can guarantee Darley will bring the physical game in the centre court, Redan has to be able to match that to give its goalers the best opportunities.
There will be turnovers for both sides, that can be assured, but who can punish the opponent and then make their own centre pass work will be a key.
When those opportunities come though, the goalers than have to make every shot count. Last week, Redan struggled underneath the ring. Eva Manserra went at over 80 per cent, but the others in the semi-circle found the going tough.
Darley is much more reliable under the net as best shown by Rebecca Hicks going at 100 per cent last week. It was her shooting that ultimately made the six-goal difference for Darley over the Lakers
When the two sides met in round 10, it was a convincing win to Darley 54-32. It is the only time the sides have clashed this year.
Redan should go into the contest with a nothing to lose attitude, because a victory would be very much against the odds. Darley deserves to be a warm favourite and should win the chance of a decider against North Ballarat next weekend.
