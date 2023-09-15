The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

What's on around Ballarat this weekend and the September 2023 school holidays

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated September 15 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SCHOOL HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.