SCHOOL HOLIDAY ACTIVITIES
BALLARAT INTERNATIONAL FOTO BIENNALE
Ballarat International Foto Biennale has lots of different activities running throughout the school holidays.
Visit Lisa Roet's Golden Monkey on Lydiard Street and put yourself into your own picture, and take a walk through town to find photographic galleries in laneways, in buildings, in cafes and restaurants, and other unexpected places.
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale festival hub in the Mining Exchange will host a range of school holiday drop-in sessions from 10am to 4pm on weekdays, and 10am to 2pm on weekends.
It will also host a range of paid child-friendly workshops including the Tongpop Fiasco Interactive Studio, Kate Golding's workshops on cyanotypes, collaborative collage, painting on photographs and pinhole projectors, a two-day youth photobook workshop with Chris Bowes from Kindred Cameras, and How to Shoot with Film with Meg Hewitt.
Come face to face with dragons at Kryal Castle as the medieval beasts move in through the school holidays.
From September 16 to October 1, with an encore on October 7-8, visitors can take on the Dragon Egg Trail, try dragon spell casting, bounce on the jumping castle and tackle dragon warrior training.
The knights of the castle will battle for the coveted Dragon Cup on the main arena.
On September 23, Kryal Castle will host the exclusive Feast of the Dragon dinner event with fire twirling, a mesmerising night fire joust and fire sword fight. Tickets are limited and must be booked in advance.
LEARN TO PAINT WITH VEGEMITE
Australia's iconic breakfast spread Vegemite is celebrated at a new museum dedicated to its creator Cyril Callister.
While it might not be the most obvious of artistic mediums the Cyril Callister Museum at 23 Neill St, Beaufort, will host learn to paint with Vegemite workshops on September 19, 20, 26 and 27 at 11am.
The new museum was officially opened this month in a former 1950s service station, dedicated to the life and history of the man who changed the way Australia eats.
For workshop bookings and more details, visit trybooking.com
HORSE SHEPHERD EQUINE SANCTUARY WALKING TOURS
Horse Shepherd Equine Sanctuary in Gordon was established in 2014 to offer a safe home for horses in need but is now home to about 100 horses plus camels, donkeys, miniature donkeys, deer, goats, cows, sheep, ducks, geese, turkeys and chickens who would otherwise have faced an uncertain future.
It's also home to a llama called Kylo who accompanies visitors on walking tours around the farm.
Walking tours are available on September 16, 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 30. Bookings at horseshepherd.org.au/walking-tours/
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16:
TONI CHILDS' GREATEST HITS LIVE IN CONCERT
Emmy winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist Toni Childs will perform the great hits of her career in a two-hour show at Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts at 7.30pm.
360 ALL STARS
High octane thrills and adrenalin come with the urban circus that is 360 All Stars which explores the physicality of all forms of rotation.
The 10 year anniversary world tour brings world champions and world record holding artists and athletes from the BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, and drumming world to Civic Hall with all the action accompanied with a live soundtrack and spectacular video projections.
BEETHOVEN DUO RECITAL
Violinist Susan Pierotti and pianist Brian Chapman will present a duo recital featuring a selection of works from Ludwig van Beethoven at the Ballarat Mechanics Institute.
The concert opens with a perennial favourite - the engagingly melodious "Spring" Sonata in F, Op.24, followed by the composer's final Violin Sonata - the serenely pastoral G major Sonata Op.96.
Bookings at www.trybooking.com/CKHNU
MARKETS
THE BRIDGE MARKET
A wide selection of stalls, including fresh produce and baked goods, has moved from its traditional home in the centre of Bridge Mall to the mall on the eastern side of Peel Street. The venue might have shifted slightly, but all the favourite stalls are there and a few new ones.
SMYTHESDALE COUNTRY MARKET
The Smythesdale Country Market returns to the Smythesdale Historic Precinct after spending the winter months indoors. To mark the start of spring and the return of the open air aspect of the market there will be free kids activities including Memlea Acres petting farm, a vibrant array of stalls, delicious food and coffee vans, cafe and barbecue.
CRESWICK MARKET
Visitors to Creswick Market will find a wide array of fresh produce, pantry goods, crafts, clothes, arts, plants and delicious food to fuel their shopping at the September edition of Creswick Market.
TALBOT FARMERS MARKET
On the third Sunday of each month the Talbot Farmers Market takes over the historic streets of Talbot, transforming it into a sea of stalls and people enjoying their morning browsing produce and goods from across the region.
Got an event coming? Let us know below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.