The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Feature Property

3148 Old Melbourne Road, Warrenheip | Massive land release

By Commercial Property
Updated September 16 2023 - 10:27am, first published September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Massive land release near the Western Freeway
Massive land release near the Western Freeway
  • 3148 Old Melbourne Road, Warrenheip
  • 6 acres (approx.)
  • For sale by EOI closing October 5
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 3148 Old Melbourne Road in Warrenheip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.