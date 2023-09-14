Massive land release

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer to market 3148 Old Melbourne Road in Warrenheip.
The property consists of a total land area of 6 acres (approximately 24,605 square metres) and represents a fantastic highly exposed opportunity within metres of the M8 Western Freeway.
The title offers 137 metres (approx.) of frontage to Old Melbourne Road.
The property will come with a periodic lease over a small portion of the property, returning $28,000 per annum in income.
The flexible Mixed Use Zoning makes it well suited for industrial or residential uses, and the excellent location is in a rapidly expanding area that's near key arterials to industrial precincts.
The property is only 750 metres (approx.) from the Warrenheip industrial precinct, 8.6 kilometres (approx.) from Ballarat CBD, 85 kilometres (approx.) to Geelong CBD and 110 kilometres (approx.) to Melbourne CBD.
Don't miss the opportunity to take advantage of this substantial offer. Call the agency today for more information or to arrange an inspection.
