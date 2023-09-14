Racing identities Darren Weir, Jarrod McLean and Tyson Kermond have been hit with new charges over the use of a jigger on racehorses five years ago.
Racing Victoria laid 10 charges against each of the three men on Thursday, September 14.
The charges relate to the use of an electronic device, known as a jigger, on three horses - Red Cardinal, Yogi and Tosen Basil - in 2018.
Footage of the horses being hit with the jigger and plastic piping was aired in Warrnambool Magistrates Court during a plea hearing in December 2022.
That led to a stewards' inquiry which ended in the fresh charges being laid on Thursday.
In December the trio each pleaded guilty on that day to three counts of animal cruelty involving abusing three horses in the lead-up to the 2018 Melbourne Cup.
Weir, 52, and McLean, 42, were not convicted and fined $12,000 on each of three charges, a total of $36,000 each.
Kermond, 30, was not convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond with the condition he make a $10,000 donation to the RSPCA.
Racing Victoria said since the December court date stewards had conducted a "comprehensive investigation involving interviews with multiple persons and analysis of a substantial volume of materials".
Former Warrnambool trainer Jarrod McLean (left) and Darren Weir in the Warrnambool mounting yard at a May Race Carnival. Picture file
Warrnambool's McLean and Kermond were charged with corruption, dishonesty and misleading behaviour, as well as breaching racing rules.
Weir is also facing charges relating to corruption and the care and welfare of horses.
Racing Victoria alleged on October 30, 2018, Weir used an electronic device, known as a jigger, on horses Red Cardinal, Tosen Basil and Yogi with the intention of affecting their performance and therefore their results in future races.
Racing Victoria alleged McLean and Kermond were parties to Weir's alleged offending.
The Standard contacted the three on Thursday. McLean and Kermond declined to comment.
