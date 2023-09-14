Family home with views across Golden Point

Welcome to your dream home. This meticulously designed, modern two-storey residence is situated on an expansive 690 square metre (approx.) block, with panoramic views of the picturesque Golden Point landscape.
The stunning property has four generously proportioned bedrooms, with the main bedroom including its own ensuite for added privacy and convenience, along with a spacious walk-in robe.
The heart of this home is the open plan living area and kitchen, where sleek, contemporary design seamlessly meets functionality.
The second lounge room provides a perfect retreat for relaxation and quality family time, while the dedicated games retreat provides endless entertainment possibilities.
Treat yourself to ultimate relaxation in the luxurious outdoor spa bath, and soak up the beauty of your surroundings from the extensive balcony, perfect for gatherings with family and friends, and capturing the stunning Golden Point sunsets.
Completing this exceptional package, a double garage provides secure parking for your vehicles and ample storage space.
This home represents a true haven for those who appreciate the finer things in life and desire a serene yet convenient location.
The Golden Point community is renowned for its charm and tranquility, making it an ideal place to call home.
