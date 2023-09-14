The Courier
616 Tress Street, Golden Point | Family home with stunning views

By Feature Property
September 14 2023 - 4:30pm
Family home with views across Golden Point
  • 616 Tress Street, Golden Point
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $850,000 - $890,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: David Morrison 0438 342 227
  • Inspect: By appointment

Welcome to your dream home. This meticulously designed, modern two-storey residence is situated on an expansive 690 square metre (approx.) block, with panoramic views of the picturesque Golden Point landscape.

